Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,993 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 2.7 %

INVH opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

