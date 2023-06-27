Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

