CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 31,174 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

