24,873 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

