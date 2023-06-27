State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

