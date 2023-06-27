City Holding Co. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 470.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.