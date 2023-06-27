General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $3,843,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

NYSE GD opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

