State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.37 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

