3,302 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

