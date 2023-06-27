Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.23. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

