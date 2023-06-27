B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,304,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 379,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

