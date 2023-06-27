Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

