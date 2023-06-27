Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,903.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

