Claro Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.15 and its 200-day moving average is $407.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

