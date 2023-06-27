LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

