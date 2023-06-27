PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

