Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 3.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

