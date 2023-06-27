Arden Trust Co Sells 2,027 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

