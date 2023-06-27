Citigroup Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

META stock opened at $278.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

