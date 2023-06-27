Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 285 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

