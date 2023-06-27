Czech National Bank Purchases 191 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

ECL stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

