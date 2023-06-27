CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 755.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 719,699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

