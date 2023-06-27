Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 302,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.