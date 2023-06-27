City Holding Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $256.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

