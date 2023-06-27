AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Trimmed by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

