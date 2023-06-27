Dakota Wealth Management Sells 21,264 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.