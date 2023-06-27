JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.