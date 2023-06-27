Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.45.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

