Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

