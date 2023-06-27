OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 632 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

