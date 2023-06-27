Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $53,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,043,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,391,000 after acquiring an additional 234,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after acquiring an additional 297,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

