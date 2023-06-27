Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

