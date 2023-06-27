Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,065,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,294,000 after purchasing an additional 80,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,406,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,593 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

