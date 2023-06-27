City Holding Co. Sells 115 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $194.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.