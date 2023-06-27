City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

