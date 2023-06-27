ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,850 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Silicom worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SILC. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Silicom by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $240.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

