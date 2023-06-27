ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $160.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.