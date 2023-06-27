ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.