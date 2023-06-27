ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $192,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $127.45 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

