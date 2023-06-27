Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

