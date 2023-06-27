ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

