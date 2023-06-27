ARK Investment Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,996 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Nano Dimension worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 329,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 3.2 %

NNDM stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.78. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 521.22%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

