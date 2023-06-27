ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.