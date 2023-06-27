ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,480 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.