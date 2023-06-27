CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

