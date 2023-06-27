Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

