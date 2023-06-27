Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UBER opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

