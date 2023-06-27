Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

