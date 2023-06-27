Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

