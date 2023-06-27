Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.